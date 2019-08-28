Jnba Financial Advisors Stake in Visa (V) Boosted as Stock Price Rose; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Maintains Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 3,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $177.99. About 1.63 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 24.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 12,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 64,296 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 51,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.02. About 4.42M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,155 shares to 37,587 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc by 16,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,825 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Strum Towne Incorporated holds 66,763 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Spinnaker has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 348,556 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 23,010 were accumulated by Harvey Inv Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Den Berg Management I reported 5.08% stake. North Mngmt reported 6,450 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 335,762 shares for 10.54% of their portfolio. Weybosset Research Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,450 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Roundview Capital Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,285 shares. Fiduciary invested in 0.07% or 57,458 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 178,454 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.05% or 14,762 shares in its portfolio.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 28,623 shares to 43,634 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 30,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,920 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.