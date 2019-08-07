Jnba Financial Advisors Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Upped by $815,240 as Share Value Declined; Aristotle Capital Management Holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Raised by $1.82 Million

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 10,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 129,940 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 119,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.87. About 2.15M shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.19M shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video)

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 31,736 shares to 583,880 shares, valued at $23.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 9,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,399 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10 billion and $16.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 379,956 shares to 86,447 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).