Jnba Financial Advisors Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); First Commonwealth Financial Lowered Its Kroger Co (KR) Position by $1.04 Million

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 43,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 12,218 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 55,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 16.81M shares traded or 80.81% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP ‘MULTI-YEAR PLAN WITH A LOT TO DO’; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 32,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Liability has 24,854 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 273,599 shares. Diker Mngmt Limited invested in 1.1% or 15,351 shares. Moreover, First Eagle Investment Management Ltd Liability has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.41 million shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 115,249 shares. The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 3.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sky Inv Gru Lc owns 74,220 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,822 shares. S R Schill & Associate, Washington-based fund reported 17,238 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 146,750 shares stake. Bell Comml Bank invested in 0.61% or 19,244 shares. Peninsula Asset Management Inc has 18,102 shares. Coastline Tru Commerce holds 76,371 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Rothschild Cap Prtn Ltd owns 24,892 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Lc invested in 50,817 shares or 2.21% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOA) by 19,244 shares to 504 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,731 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Amer Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,054 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Management has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 10,013 shares. Pension Service has invested 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Artisan Prtn Lp holds 0.26% or 5.31M shares. Sasco Ct has 3.41% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.48 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 5.88M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or stated it has 128,515 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 2.08 million are held by Smead Capital Mngmt Inc. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 18,941 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability reported 17,930 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 500,934 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 2.39 million shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,271 shares to 104,258 shares, valued at $29.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.