Jnba Financial Advisors Maintains Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding Has Lifted by Capital Investment Services Of America Inc

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 21.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 9,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 50,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 41,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 32,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability owns 2,700 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 52,410 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership invested in 288,860 shares. 7,880 were reported by Trexquant Investment L P. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 28,243 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 9,707 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 67,663 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 39 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 60,436 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 7,152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,644 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 2,400 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0.13% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 334,633 shares.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,833 shares to 256,918 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 30,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,920 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).