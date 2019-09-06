Jnba Financial Advisors Lifted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $815,240; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined, Sabal Trust Co Boosted Holding by $2.13 Million

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 32,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 393,179 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.25 million, up from 360,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.64 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 12,240 shares to 371,599 shares, valued at $30.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,118 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,140 shares. Highland has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Dana Advsr accumulated 460,675 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.02% or 3,695 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp reported 129,049 shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 469,988 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,509 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp owns 32,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wheatland Advisors holds 0.8% or 15,807 shares. Sky Invest Ltd accumulated 65,145 shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 5.75M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mckinley Mngmt Limited Co Delaware holds 4,664 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 31,736 shares to 583,880 shares, valued at $23.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 28,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,634 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOA).

