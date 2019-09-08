Jnba Financial Advisors Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Position in Lubys (LUB) by $575,933

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.44% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62M market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.037 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 7,417 shares traded. Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) has declined 53.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 28,160 shares to 128,533 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,918 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Lc stated it has 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Capital Management Limited Co owns 1,505 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intrust Natl Bank Na owns 4,025 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp reported 6,574 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.04% or 92,652 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6,260 are owned by Crossvault Capital Limited Liability. Guardian Life Com Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,189 shares. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 17 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blackhill Cap stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldstein Munger And Assoc, California-based fund reported 301 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Co reported 190 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold LUB shares while 11 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 7.08% less from 10.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 11,879 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 25,076 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 1.71 million shares. Northern Corp has 56,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bandera Prns Lc has invested 2.07% in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Blackrock invested in 0% or 566,851 shares. Motco invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 284,700 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 100 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 5,298 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 5,787 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) for 10,500 shares.

