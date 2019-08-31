Jnba Financial Advisors Has Raised Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Kb Home (KBH) Holder Jump Trading Increased Its Stake

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 1.15 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Exceeded 2019 Debt Reduction Target of $250 M by More Than Two-fold; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 32,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 321,454 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 173,813 shares. 1.59M are owned by Northern Tru. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.44M shares. 1,200 are held by Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 100,627 shares. 200,000 were reported by Moore Mgmt L P. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 339,287 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate owns 280,105 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 8.08 million shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 5,433 shares. Cwm Llc invested in 0% or 36 shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 15,526 shares. Advent Mngmt De holds 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 7,102 shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 101,475 shares to 20,525 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 143,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,003 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

