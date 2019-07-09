Jnba Financial Advisors Has Raised By $815,240 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES)

Among 4 analysts covering Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Secure Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by GMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Scotia Capital. See Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) latest ratings:

Jnba Financial Advisors increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 71.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jnba Financial Advisors acquired 458 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Jnba Financial Advisors holds 1,098 shares with $1.96 million value, up from 640 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $976.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $31.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1983.96. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately be interested in its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2100 target.

Jnba Financial Advisors decreased Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) stake by 9,807 shares to 103,399 valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 13,648 shares and now owns 58,816 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates Corporation has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,433 are owned by Bainco. Contravisory Inv has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 859 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 726 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd reported 1,800 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 1.39M shares. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 752 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 4,620 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Spectrum Mngmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,997 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And, Virginia-based fund reported 7,909 shares. Symmetry Peak Management Ltd accumulated 350 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank accumulated 10,490 shares. First Washington stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 130,823 shares traded. Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer

Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Processing, Recovery and Disposal division assists upstream oil and natural gas companies with the treatment and sale of crude oil, as well as the treatment, recycling, and disposal of by-products associated with oil and natural gas development and production. It has a 79.22 P/E ratio. This divisionÂ’s PRD services include crude oil emulsion treatment, terminalling, rail transloading and marketing of oil, oilfield waste processing, tank washing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of crude oil.

