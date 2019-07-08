Jnba Financial Advisors Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position by $336,804 as Share Price Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.47 Million as Valuation Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.34M, down from 393,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 227,469 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $351.01. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.41 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 238,900 shares to 883,840 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, February 5. Weinstein Donald had sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $3.26M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 30,937 shares to 165,920 shares, valued at $31.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 31,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.