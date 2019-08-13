Jnba Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $815,240 as Stock Value Declined; As Epam Systems (EPAM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dsm Capital Partners Has Upped Its Stake

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $39.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.5. About 2.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon: Nine-Episode Utopia Is Based on the British Series of the Same Name; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 3260.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 688,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 709,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.04M, up from 21,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $190.04. About 149,422 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,692 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Nicholas Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 99,066 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 47,340 shares. Art Advisors Lc holds 7,490 shares. The New York-based National Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Profit Mngmt Llc owns 22,316 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 175,061 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Hudock Grp Limited Liability Co holds 27 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd reported 33,500 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,726 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3,680 shares. Aqr Management Lc stated it has 100,681 shares. American Tx has invested 0.38% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 466,392 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $209.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,164 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 372 were reported by Harvest Cap. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 12,397 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Adv has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Advsrs Limited Co has 0.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,826 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 2.49% or 267,072 shares. Twin Cap reported 2.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Cap has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 185 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 30,985 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Conning accumulated 9,384 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 1,095 shares. Duncker Streett holds 0.92% or 2,240 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 1.83% or 160,419 shares. Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 621 shares.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,833 shares to 256,918 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 28,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,634 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOA).

