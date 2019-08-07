Jnba Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Sothebys (BID) Sentiment Is 0.77

Jnba Financial Advisors increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 263.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jnba Financial Advisors acquired 884 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Jnba Financial Advisors holds 1,219 shares with $465,000 value, up from 335 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $185.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $329.98. About 964,257 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING

Sothebys (BID) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 60 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 78 sold and trimmed stakes in Sothebys. The funds in our database now possess: 41.36 million shares, down from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sothebys in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 56 Increased: 36 New Position: 24.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M was sold by McAllister Kevin G.

Jnba Financial Advisors decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 7,215 shares to 105,363 valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 5,601 shares and now owns 21,618 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,375 shares. Family Firm Inc has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 43,995 shares. Clean Yield reported 1,365 shares stake. Cullinan Assoc invested in 0.04% or 1,355 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pictet Cie (Europe) accumulated 1,825 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Com accumulated 19,667 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Atria Invs holds 0.12% or 8,769 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 33.82M shares stake. Torray Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,729 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Lc stated it has 3,502 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lau Associate Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,408 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp stated it has 720 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $450 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Agency and Finance. It has a 26.68 P/E ratio. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $58.65. About 104,824 shares traded. Sotheby's (BID) has risen 14.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 03/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S SPRING 2018 HONG KONG SALES TOTAL $466.5M; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 14/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Closes Richard Meier Show After Harassment Charges; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 02/05/2018 – Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s International Realty; 16/05/2018 – Basquiat’s `Flesh and Spirit’ Fetches $30.7 Million at Sotheby’s; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Sotheby's for 1.34 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 255,797 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 6.66 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 2.01% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.