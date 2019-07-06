Jnba Financial Advisors Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $336,804; AXACTOR SE ORDINARY SHARES (NCKKF) Sellers Decreased By 14.19% Their Shorts

AXACTOR SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NCKKF) had a decrease of 14.19% in short interest. NCKKF’s SI was 952,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.19% from 1.11M shares previously. With 17,400 avg volume, 55 days are for AXACTOR SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NCKKF)’s short sellers to cover NCKKF’s short positions. It closed at $2.6269 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Jnba Financial Advisors increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 263.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jnba Financial Advisors acquired 884 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Jnba Financial Advisors holds 1,219 shares with $465,000 value, up from 335 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $200.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

Jnba Financial Advisors decreased Ishares Tr (AOA) stake by 19,244 shares to 504 valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VV) stake by 3,760 shares and now owns 94,320 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Mgmt Corp La reported 2.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Creative Planning owns 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 210,764 shares. First Trust Communication holds 14,865 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 1.22M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Smith Asset LP accumulated 214,405 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Chickasaw Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 1.41% or 60,850 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 35,806 are owned by First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company. Bainco Interest holds 10,537 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 63 shares. 11,178 are held by Penobscot Invest Mgmt Inc. Arizona State Retirement System owns 114,322 shares. Baltimore reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Assetmark reported 0.03% stake.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Landesbank maintained it with “Sell” rating and $300 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, January 10. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $450 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $470 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11.