Jnba Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL); Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 22,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 936,498 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 2,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 7,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 60.32% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.63 per share. ELY’s profit will be $23.51M for 17.57 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.32% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $402,130 activity. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L also bought $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares. The insider Lynch Brian P. bought 6,575 shares worth $99,480.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Associate Mngmt has 1.32% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Blackrock holds 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 13.18M shares. Mason Street Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Principal Financial Gp, Iowa-based fund reported 802,442 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP stated it has 0.15% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0% or 82,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 33,200 shares. 860,696 are owned by Stifel Fincl Corp. Essex Invest Management Ltd Com has 110,600 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Proffitt Goodson invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com holds 39,392 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Aperio Group Inc Inc Llc invested in 27,420 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Callaway shares volatile on weak quarterly results – MarketWatch” on February 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Callaway Golf Company Announces Buyout Of Japan Apparel Joint Venture From TSI Groove & Sports Co, Ltd. – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Callaway Golf, General Electric, Ares Management, Main Street Capital, Public Storage, and Viavi Solutions â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cowen Raises Callaway Price Target, Says Topgolf Stake Could Be Worth Over $600M – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks To Watch Following Tiger Woods’ Masters Comeback – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 28,957 shares to 404,400 shares, valued at $26.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 277,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 836,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,833 shares to 256,918 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,731 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Rapid Reaction: Apple Is Still A ‘Cash Machine’ And A ‘Whole Ecosystem Story’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Leaks Alongside Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.