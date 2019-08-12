Jnba Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Lowered Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) as Market Value Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 192,178 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 32,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 9,807 shares to 103,399 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 28,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,533 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,109 are owned by Copeland Cap Management Limited Company. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 583 shares. Schaller Inv Gp Inc accumulated 0.34% or 3,850 shares. Graham LP has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.13% or 84,353 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan has invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harris Assocs Lp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Egerton (Uk) Llp has invested 8.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincluden Management Ltd invested in 0.57% or 50,697 shares. Cumberland Prtn has 274,982 shares. Jabodon Pt holds 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12,486 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Investment Advisory owns 10,754 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Chilton Ltd Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 272,027 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.