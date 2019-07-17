Jnba Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL); Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While New England Research & Management Has Cut Holding

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 7,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $578.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $202.55. About 5.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL NOT TESTIFY AT U.S. HOUSE HEARING THURSDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FILTERING — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 01/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1 Billion at Facebook for Frisbee and Porsches; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister raises pressure on Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers flock to Facebook undeterred by privacy scandal; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 26/04/2018 – Jim Cramer says big tech companies, like Facebook, are behind Thursday’s market rally

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 2,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 7,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $204.71. About 6.64M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hm Management Lc accumulated 4,722 shares. Capstone Advsrs Incorporated invested 1.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kames Public Ltd Company holds 272,732 shares. Moreover, Meridian Counsel has 1.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,876 shares. Guardian Cap LP invested in 112,941 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 3,480 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 invested 0.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spectrum Management Group owns 29,645 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Foster Motley reported 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 487,892 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. 63,060 were reported by Capital Sarl. Smithfield reported 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc stated it has 1,261 shares. Miles Capital accumulated 11,178 shares.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 11,860 shares to 42,731 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,996 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.65 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,320 shares to 33,737 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.