Jnba Financial Advisors Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $815,240; Two Sigma Securities Lowered Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Value Declined

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video)

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 97.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 75,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 2,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 77,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,064 are owned by De Burlo Gru Inc. Williams Jones Assocs Limited Company reported 49,711 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt accumulated 375 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors reported 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Llc holds 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,375 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 1.96% or 20,121 shares. Jbf Capital Incorporated holds 14,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc holds 611 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Eagle Limited Liability Com holds 3,271 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 7,545 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 2.39% stake. Moreover, Suvretta Capital Limited Liability Co has 2.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 51,119 shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership owns 7,832 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 12,052 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SunTrust: Internet Stocks Outperforming S&P 500 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Adds Two More Fulfillment Centers In Ohio – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 10,833 shares to 256,918 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 30,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,920 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Big Tech Stocks to Watch on Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: AMAG, NFLX – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With Game of Thrones Creators – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Matter to Netflix in the Long Run – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Management Inc owns 180 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Investment House Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 954 shares. 5,188 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 578 shares. Tiger Global Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.11M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,235 shares. Baltimore accumulated 616 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Company reported 14,100 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc invested in 0.02% or 765 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has invested 1.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horizon Invs Limited Liability accumulated 1,686 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 570,305 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 187,098 shares. 858 are held by Evanson Asset Ltd Company. Raymond James And Associates invested in 348,559 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (Put) (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,746 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).