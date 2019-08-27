Jnba Financial Advisors Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position; As Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Market Valuation Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $459,000

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 27.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 2,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 7,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 202,385 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 09/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Encore Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Encore Capital Group Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity for Largest-Ever Global Volunteer Day

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $610.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67.32M shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Us Bank & Trust De holds 285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 209 were reported by Glenmede Na. Principal Fincl Group accumulated 205,988 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 9,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability reported 48,898 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 13,291 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 321,347 shares. 50,120 are held by Td Asset Management. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc reported 34,987 shares. 7,183 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky.

