JMU Limited (JMU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Since JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Limited 1 0.28 N/A -278.37 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 72 4.87 N/A 2.13 35.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Limited 0.00% -363.1% -215.2% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

JMU Limited’s -0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 182.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akamai Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

JMU Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akamai Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Akamai Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JMU Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for JMU Limited and Akamai Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Akamai Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $76 consensus price target and a -6.98% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2% of JMU Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.3% of Akamai Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.02% of JMU Limited shares. Competitively, Akamai Technologies Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMU Limited -17.31% -31.38% 80.77% 26.47% -82.31% 84.29% Akamai Technologies Inc. -0.45% -0.04% 8.88% 8.01% -0.09% 25.44%

For the past year JMU Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats JMU Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.