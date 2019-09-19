JMU Limited (JMU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of JMU Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand JMU Limited has 0.02% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have JMU Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Limited 0.00% -391.70% -168.10% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares JMU Limited and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for JMU Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 2.42 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 102.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of JMU Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year JMU Limited was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

JMU Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, JMU Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. JMU Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JMU Limited.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.22 shows that JMU Limited is 122.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, JMU Limited’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors JMU Limited’s competitors beat JMU Limited.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.