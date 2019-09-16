JMU Limited (JMU) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Comparing side by side

Both JMU Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Limited 1 0.74 N/A -15.02 0.00 DouYu International Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see JMU Limited and DouYu International Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Limited 0.00% -391.7% -168.1% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

JMU Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DouYu International Holdings Limited are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. DouYu International Holdings Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to JMU Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JMU Limited and DouYu International Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 0%. 0.02% are JMU Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMU Limited -12% -19.85% -34.13% 40.92% -62.06% 57.14% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year JMU Limited had bullish trend while DouYu International Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DouYu International Holdings Limited beats JMU Limited.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.