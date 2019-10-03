JMP Securities Maintains a “Market Outperform” Rating on j2 Global (JCOM) and $105.0000 Target; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Cut Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Position By $583,161

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) stake by 2.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,703 shares as Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 317,586 shares with $27.82 million value, down from 324,289 last quarter. Gallagher Arthur J & Co now has $16.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 752,335 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

JMP Securities have a $105.0000 target on the stock. The target indicates a potential upside of 19.10% from j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s current price. This rating was disclosed to clients in an analyst note on Thursday morning.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.85 million for 26.98 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,076 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In owns 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 4,265 shares. Altfest L J And Communications reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). City Holdings Communications owns 1,139 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,017 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 648,507 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs accumulated 39 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life New York reported 27,508 shares. Enterprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Quantbot LP reported 4,052 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 13,737 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 68,553 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & (NYSE:AJG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & has $10800 highest and $8100 lowest target. $97.25’s average target is 12.65% above currents $86.33 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 24 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10000 target in Friday, June 14 report.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 11,390 shares to 208,355 valued at $11.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 17,612 shares and now owns 104,339 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Agreement to Acquire Horseshoe Insurance Services Holdings Ltd. – PRNewswire” on October 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Anthony Hodges Consulting Limited – PRNewswire” published on October 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire LSG Insurance Partners – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher acquires RGA Group – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires The Human Capital Group, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold j2 Global, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,526 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.11% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 185 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 0% or 28,248 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 32,449 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has 1.33M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 6,899 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.33% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 17,376 shares. Profund Llc stated it has 37,450 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. James Inv holds 2,575 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 8,193 shares.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $78.84M for 13.95 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 29.77 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do j2 Global, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:JCOM) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “eFax Corporate Launches Fax Router Feature for Digital Cloud Fax Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.16. About 232,573 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018