JMP Group LLC (JMP) and INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) Contrasting side by side

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) and INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) compete against each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group LLC 4 0.58 N/A 0.19 19.95 INTL FCStone Inc. 39 0.03 N/A 4.19 9.73

Demonstrates JMP Group LLC and INTL FCStone Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. INTL FCStone Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than JMP Group LLC. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. JMP Group LLC is currently more expensive than INTL FCStone Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows JMP Group LLC and INTL FCStone Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group LLC 0.00% -2.5% -0.2% INTL FCStone Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.73 beta means JMP Group LLC’s volatility is 27.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. INTL FCStone Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given JMP Group LLC and INTL FCStone Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group LLC 0 0 1 3.00 INTL FCStone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is JMP Group LLC’s average price target while its potential upside is 66.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both JMP Group LLC and INTL FCStone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.5% and 70.6% respectively. 2.9% are JMP Group LLC’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.4% of INTL FCStone Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMP Group LLC 2.47% -5.34% -3.37% -17.66% -30.29% -3.3% INTL FCStone Inc. -0.05% 2.95% 4.03% 8.17% -23.72% 11.48%

For the past year JMP Group LLC had bearish trend while INTL FCStone Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

INTL FCStone Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors JMP Group LLC.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate segments. The Broker-Dealer segment offers services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services to institutional investor clients. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. This segment serves institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

INTL FCStone Inc. operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations. The company's Securities segment offers value-added solutions that facilitate cross-border trading in foreign securities, including unlisted American Depositary Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies. In addition, it originates, structures, and places debt instruments; trades in various international debt instruments; and offers asset management services. The company's Physical Commodities segment provides a range of trading and hedging services comprising OTC products for selecting producers, consumers, and investors. This segment also offers financing services to commercial commodity-related companies against physical inventories. The company's Clearing and Execution Services segment offers prime brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders; provides a range of OTC products, including 24-hour a day execution of spot, forwards, and options, as well as non-deliverable forwards; and operates a proprietary foreign exchange desk that arbitrages the exchange-traded foreign exchange markets with the cash markets. The company was formerly known as International Assets Holding Corporation and changed its name to INTL FCStone Inc. in March 2011. INTL FCStone Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in New York, New York.