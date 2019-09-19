JMP Group LLC (JMP) and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) Contrasting side by side

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) compete with each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMP Group LLC 4 0.58 N/A 0.19 19.95 GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 5 0.80 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates JMP Group LLC and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us JMP Group LLC and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMP Group LLC 0.00% -2.5% -0.2% GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28.8% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

JMP Group LLC’s 0.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for JMP Group LLC and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JMP Group LLC 0 0 1 3.00 GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

JMP Group LLC has a 66.20% upside potential and an average target price of $6. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 3.81% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that JMP Group LLC appears more favorable than GAIN Capital Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both JMP Group LLC and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.5% and 81.1% respectively. About 2.9% of JMP Group LLC’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JMP Group LLC 2.47% -5.34% -3.37% -17.66% -30.29% -3.3% GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. -10.13% 5.97% -17.28% -34.66% -39.4% -30.84%

For the past year JMP Group LLC was less bearish than GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate segments. The Broker-Dealer segment offers services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services to institutional investor clients. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. This segment serves institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading, as well as contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, and interest rate products; and spread bets and OTC options on forex, as well as supports the trading of exchange-traded futures and options. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company also provides agency execution services; and access to markets and self-directed trading in foreign exchange, commodities, equities, options, and futures to institutional customers through GTX platform, an electronic communications network, as well as offers touch trading services. Further, it provides execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.