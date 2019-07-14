JMP Group (JMP) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Shorts Increased By 23.21%

Analysts expect JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to report $0.13 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 18.75% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. JMP’s profit would be $2.74M giving it 7.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, JMP Group LLC’s analysts see 62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 2,194 shares traded. JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) has declined 22.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JMP News: 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – FACILITY WAS ESTABLISHED TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS, INCLUDING CERTAIN DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Rev $27.2M; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BNP PARIBAS TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE BORROWED UNDER FACILITY BY $40 MLN TO $240 MLN; 26/03/2018 Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 20/04/2018 – DJ JMP Group LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JMP)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) had an increase of 23.21% in short interest. BMTC’s SI was 299,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.21% from 243,400 shares previously. With 42,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s short sellers to cover BMTC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 44,867 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 18.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $756.73 million. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. It has a 12.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Company Inc reported 0% stake. 5,828 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,744 shares. Century Companies Incorporated invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). North Star Asset holds 0.71% or 241,454 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 586,621 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Services Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.94% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.07% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 98,484 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com owns 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 7,583 shares. Raymond James holds 0% or 28,181 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold JMP Group LLC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.76 million shares or 3.28% less from 2.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 45,633 shares. Tower Research (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Continental Advsrs Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 77,492 shares. First Republic Inv Inc invested in 0% or 26,476 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 75,696 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1,466 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 113,151 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arbiter Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 23,589 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 506,700 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 57,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 457,602 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.09 million. It operates through three divisions: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate divisions. It has a 26.28 P/E ratio. The Broker-Dealer segment offers services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.