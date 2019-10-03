JMP Group (JMP) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Zebra Capital Management Raised Its Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) stake by 153.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc acquired 10,947 shares as Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA)’s stock declined 7.92%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 18,074 shares with $759,000 value, up from 7,127 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc Com Stk now has $7.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.56M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to report $0.06 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. JMP’s profit would be $1.15M giving it 14.38 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, JMP Group LLC’s analysts see -300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.0107 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4507. About 1,609 shares traded. JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) has declined 30.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JMP News: 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 26/03/2018 Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – FACILITY WAS ESTABLISHED TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF ASSETS, INCLUDING CERTAIN DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – JMP Group Announces Addition of Ezequiel (“Zeke”) Navar to Investment Banking Division; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 02/05/2018 – JMP Group 1Q Rev $27.2M; 03/05/2018 – JMP GROUP – AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BNP PARIBAS TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT TO BE BORROWED UNDER FACILITY BY $40 MLN TO $240 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ JMP Group LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JMP)

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $44.60’s average target is 28.53% above currents $34.7 stock price. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4200 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 5,043 shares to 2,964 valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:PATK) stake by 9,374 shares and now owns 8,152 shares. Universal Fst Prods Inc Com St (NASDAQ:UFPI) was reduced too.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why BorgWarner Stock Crashed in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BorgWarner Celebrates Production of 70 Million Starters in South Korea – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 392,973 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Landscape Cap Management Lc accumulated 6,445 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Srb has 0.05% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 113,961 were reported by Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 420,900 shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 16,508 shares. Ariel Limited Com holds 1.96M shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Communications holds 5,955 shares. Hm Payson accumulated 46,333 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 14.71M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 6.91 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital Inc invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Schroder Invest Management has 0.05% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) And Wondering If The 47% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JMP Group Announces Full Redemption of 8.00% Senior Notes Due 2023 and Satisfaction and Discharge of Indenture – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JMP Group prices senior notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JMP Group announces public offering of senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JMP Group Announces Pricing of Senior Notes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.