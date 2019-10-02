Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM) Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Position by $1.91 Million; Rutabaga Capital Management Maintains Stake in Titan Machinery (TITN)

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.86% . The hedge fund held 317,279 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53M, up from 288,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Titan Machinery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 65,442 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has risen 42.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 18/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Provides Advanced Precision Support with AgriSync; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY – DUE TO AGRAM’S EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS TO FINANCIALS, RAISING FISCAL 2019 INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT REV GROWTH ASSUMPTION TO 10% TO 15%; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery Backs FY19 View of EPS 35c-EPS 55c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Construction Revenue Up 3%-8%; 31/05/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC – COMPANY UPDATES FISCAL 2019 MODELING ASSUMPTIONS

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 16,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 33,419 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 49,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Jm Smucker Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $106.03. About 231,268 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker snaps up pet food co, weighs options for baking brands; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF THREE ILLNESS REPORTS, CO INITIATED VOLUNTARY RECALL OF DOG TREATS; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: David Lemmon to Lead Pet Business; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 20/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 2.02 million shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $126.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 110,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Smucker Is a Top Dividend Stock for Investorsâ€™ Portfolios – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills: Neither Disastrous Nor Exhilarating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.M. Smucker: Well Short Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $2.18 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.17 per share. SJM’s profit will be $248.63 million for 12.16 P/E if the $2.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold SJM shares while 240 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 83.37 million shares or 2.25% less from 85.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 206,638 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust Company has invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 33,419 are held by Westwood Holdings Group. Dean Mngmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 6,121 shares. Eaton Vance owns 23,428 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Reik Co Limited Liability holds 2.32% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 75,233 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd owns 283 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Bankshares holds 0.04% or 2,348 shares. 40,812 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. 10 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Stephens Ar owns 22,433 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 5,180 are owned by Everence Capital. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 97,001 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 5 Low Leverage Stocks Are Safe Bets – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Titan Machinery sinks 5.5% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Titan Machinery Lays A Rotten Egg – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2016. More interesting news about Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TITN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 0.17% less from 16.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has 18,700 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,110 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,938 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 190,397 are owned by Mackay Shields. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 61,132 shares. Acadian Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) for 196,636 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0% in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN). Intl Grp Inc invested in 0% or 12,044 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 12,756 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 235,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Mngmt Lc has 17,732 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 12,628 shares. Us State Bank De accumulated 0% or 1,711 shares.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 39,046 shares to 968,384 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 614,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,814 shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.