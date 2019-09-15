Jll (JLL) Position Held by Ariel Investments Llc; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 19,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 259,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.23 million, down from 279,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Jll (JLL) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 82,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 806,778 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.51M, up from 723,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Jll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.97. About 237,101 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 06/03/2018 – Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO TAKE OVER FULL OWNERSHIP OF ENCORE+ FUND; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 19,529 shares to 763,582 shares, valued at $45.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 5,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,381 shares, and cut its stake in J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Junto Cap LP holds 335,271 shares. Blair William Il invested in 12,464 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Affinity Investment Advisors Limited invested in 0.21% or 5,084 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 148,300 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 33,196 shares. Td Asset has 2,685 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 25,643 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Ser Automobile Association owns 52,200 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 0.19% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 888,100 shares. Paloma Ptnrs reported 3,186 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited accumulated 526,543 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Natixis has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T Llc has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Donaldson Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp holds 1.95% or 38,855 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 18.93 million shares or 0% of the stock. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 1.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 85,469 are owned by Essex Financial Services. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt reported 1.13% stake. Hm Payson And has 1.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 834,563 shares. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,586 shares. Destination Wealth holds 20,701 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.78% or 59.28M shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt invested in 8,000 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 0.85% or 1.30 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.