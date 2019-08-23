Jlb & Associates Has Raised By $576,150 Its Expeditors Intl (EXPD) Position; Utah Retirement Systems Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Utah Retirement Systems increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 1,815 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 77,719 shares with $138.40 million value, up from 75,904 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $893.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons

Jlb & Associates Inc increased Expeditors Intl (EXPD) stake by 9.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc acquired 7,682 shares as Expeditors Intl (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 89,480 shares with $6.79M value, up from 81,798 last quarter. Expeditors Intl now has $12.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 581,271 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International has $7200 highest and $59 lowest target. $65.50’s average target is -6.75% below currents $70.24 stock price. Expeditors International had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $7200 target in Monday, August 5 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 55,849 shares to 455,947 valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 12,329 shares and now owns 228,139 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.77% above currents $1805.6 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.