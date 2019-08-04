Jlb & Associates Increased Credit Acceptance (CACC) Holding; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 3 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold their equity positions in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 538,143 shares, down from 641,286 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Jlb & Associates Inc increased Credit Acceptance (CACC) stake by 47.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc acquired 1,552 shares as Credit Acceptance (CACC)’s stock declined 3.40%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 4,791 shares with $2.17M value, up from 3,239 last quarter. Credit Acceptance now has $8.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $466.17. About 119,632 shares traded or 24.70% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund for 82,097 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 30,449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,679 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 178,600 shares.

The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 130,412 shares traded or 149.48% up from the average. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund declares $0.1511 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EDF Is The Worst Emerging Market CEF To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $123.05 million. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ALLY or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ECPG vs. CACC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credit Acceptance Honored by Crain’s Detroit Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Credit Acceptance Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CACC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Acceptance (CACC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Credit Acceptance had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating.