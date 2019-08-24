Jlb & Associates Continues to Hold Holding in S E I Investments (SEIC); St Germain D J Co Has Boosted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $3.40 Million as Stock Value Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 239,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 223,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 328,039 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 54.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 20,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 58,221 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71M, up from 37,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG; 22/03/2018 – BANNON SAYS FACEBOOK USER DATA `IS ALL OUT THERE’; 18/04/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: Australia is backing a global plan to set tougher standards for Facebook and other social; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers – FB; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 01/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Getting Feedback on New Tools to Protect People’s Privacy

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Plaintiffs argue Facebook knew of privacy leak vulnerability – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cls A (NYSE:V) by 2,886 shares to 14,360 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Company (NYSE:SBH) by 24,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,818 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag owns 60,878 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 46,058 are owned by Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security Incorporated has 0.89% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,380 shares. 4,085 are held by Boston Family Office Lc. Korea Corporation owns 1.79M shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 545,590 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Dana Invest Incorporated has invested 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 103,205 are held by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability. Stanley holds 32,692 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 18,098 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tradition Cap Mgmt reported 12,110 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 272,279 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 107.95 million shares. Zevenbergen Invests Limited Liability Co reported 599,779 shares stake.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,697 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, King Luther Cap has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 25,712 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 200 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 301,463 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors holds 0% or 9,255 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc holds 184,547 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 234,063 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Franklin Resource invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 342,410 shares. National Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 4,295 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 56,677 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 1.80 million shares.