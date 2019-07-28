Jlb & Associates Lowered Its Kellogg (K) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Position in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Has Lowered by $6.72 Million as Share Value Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 610,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 3.89M shares traded or 179.93% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 12,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,171 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 50,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 2.78M shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN, worth $27,467. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought $201,270 worth of stock. The insider GREENFIELD GARY G bought $47,224. 22,222 shares were bought by Schmid Gerrard, worth $195,456 on Monday, March 4. $189,581 worth of stock was bought by Heyden Olaf Robert on Monday, March 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance invested in 5,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement reported 118,109 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Ancora Advisors Lc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). 10 owns 91,249 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 217,322 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc owns 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc reported 1,500 shares. Mariner Limited accumulated 0% or 13,000 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 10,226 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,362 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 6.88 million shares. The Georgia-based Voya Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% EPS growth.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18,280 shares to 140,890 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 153,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,578 shares, and has risen its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,968 shares to 15,879 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,619 shares, and has risen its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66M for 15.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.