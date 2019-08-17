Jlb & Associates Stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) Raised by $841,672; Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed Position in Coca (KO) as Market Valuation Rose

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 99,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 292,650 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, down from 392,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 9.58M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 239,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 223,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.56. About 179,411 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

