Jlb & Associates Has Cut Deluxe (DLX) Stake by $751,425; Shares Rose; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $975,440

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04 million, up from 6,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 66,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 294,504 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 27,700 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 2.38 million shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Smithfield invested in 0% or 910 shares. Orrstown Services holds 165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. James Invest Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Legal General Grp Public Limited Co invested in 63,450 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0.03% or 374,507 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Sei Invs has 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Private Trust Na reported 5,574 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83 million for 6.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 25,959 shares to 198,995 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,879 shares, and has risen its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

