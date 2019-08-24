Jlb & Associates Has Cut Deluxe (DLX) Holding By $751,425; Sands Capital Management Cut Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased Deluxe (DLX) stake by 26.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as Deluxe (DLX)’s stock rose 1.52%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 49,081 shares with $2.15M value, down from 66,556 last quarter. Deluxe now has $1.89B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 285,236 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 262,992 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 7.69M shares with $1.47B value, down from 7.96M last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.04. About 977,860 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,948 shares to 40,834 valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sea Ltd stake by 324,550 shares and now owns 3.50 million shares. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -5.02% below currents $212.04 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 27 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 18 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 27,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 132,073 shares. 3,648 are owned by Dupont Mngmt Corporation. Spark Inv Limited Liability Com owns 0.34% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 165,900 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com has 63,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.65% or 249,842 shares in its portfolio. Burney invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Tdam Usa reported 5,837 shares. Art Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 12,900 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 49,237 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,902 shares. 31,003 were reported by Guggenheim Llc.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83M for 6.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.