Jlb & Associates Inc decreased Deluxe (DLX) stake by 26.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as Deluxe (DLX)’s stock rose 1.52%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 49,081 shares with $2.15M value, down from 66,556 last quarter. Deluxe now has $1.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 260,764 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS

SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD AMERICAN DE (OTCMKTS:SSNYY) had a decrease of 71.95% in short interest. SSNYY’s SI was 4,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 71.95% from 16,400 shares previously. With 7,200 avg volume, 1 days are for SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD AMERICAN DE (OTCMKTS:SSNYY)’s short sellers to cover SSNYY’s short positions. It closed at $0.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Samson Oil & Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $984,900. It holds working interests in the Hawk Springs project covering an area of 2,291 net acres located in Goshen County, Wyoming; the Roosevelt project with an area of 2,230 net acres situated in Roosevelt County, Montana; the Rainbow project that covers an area of 294 net acres located in Williams County, North Dakota; the Foreman Butte project, which covers an area of 51,305 net acres situated in North Dakota/Montana; and the South Prairie project covering an area of 1,066 net acres located in Renville County, North Dakota. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Samson Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:SSNYY) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Samson Oil & Gas Announces Cancellation of Proposed Sale & Plan to Refinance Foreman Butte Project – Business Wire” on February 01, 2018.

Jlb & Associates Inc increased Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) stake by 25,959 shares to 198,995 valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) stake by 4,457 shares and now owns 94,799 shares. S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Advisors Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 6,244 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 48,014 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc accumulated 8,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Epoch Prtnrs reported 0.04% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 0% or 34,600 shares. Citadel Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 288,591 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Century Companies Incorporated owns 449,292 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 700 shares.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $68.50M for 6.98 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

