Jlb & Associates Trimmed Copart (CPRT) Holding By $321,160; Regalwood Global Energy LTD. Class A Ordinary Shar (RWGE) SI Increased By 66.67%

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased Copart (CPRT) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 4,340 shares as Copart (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 244,755 shares with $18.29 million value, down from 249,095 last quarter. Copart now has $18.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.39. About 863,526 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52

Jlb & Associates Inc increased Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) stake by 2,196 shares to 6,987 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 8,489 shares and now owns 97,969 shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CPRT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 179.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 179.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Ma accumulated 2.22M shares or 0.07% of the stock. American International Gru Inc owns 69,719 shares. King Luther has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ww Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 1,373 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.12% or 5.87M shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il holds 0.05% or 18,840 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 14 shares. Avenir holds 268,584 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 6,354 were reported by Next Group Incorporated. Ameriprise owns 1.50 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 2.37% or 619,000 shares.