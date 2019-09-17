Jlb & Associates Maintains Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Reeds (REED) Market Valuation Declined While Quaker Capital Investments Has Lowered by $903,273 Its Position

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Reeds Inc (REED) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 301,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 390,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 691,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Reeds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 35,700 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 19,061 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65M, up from 15,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $232.46. About 589,655 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 22,604 shares to 26,477 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,755 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Analysts await Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Reed's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

