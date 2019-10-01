Jlb & Associates Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Stake by $58.11 Million

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 19,061 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 15,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $217.32. About 4.97M shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 530 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 84,072 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22 billion, down from 84,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.38. About 4.86M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 22,604 shares to 26,477 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,097 shares, and cut its stake in Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has invested 0.8% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Srb Corp holds 1,943 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 25,682 shares. Page Arthur B holds 1.56% or 7,819 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 22,703 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Mngmt stated it has 8,910 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 102,966 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.51% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 19,908 are owned by Burt Wealth Advsr. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 11,080 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Colonial Trust has invested 2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Asset Management One stated it has 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 33,260 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Natl Muns by 98 shares to 11,247 shares, valued at $112.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lord Abbett Invt Tr S by 119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard/Wellington F (VWENX).