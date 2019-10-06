Jlb & Associates Holding in S E I Investments (SEIC) Raised by $333,872 as Share Value Rose; Mraz Amerine & Associates Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) Has Upped by $5.94 Million as Stock Rose

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 5,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 245,846 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79M, up from 239,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 475,557 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93 million, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 457,422 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4,340 shares to 244,755 shares, valued at $18.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 25,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,540 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Dupont Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 47,108 shares. The Virginia-based Rdl Financial has invested 0.87% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). 4,200 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Liability Com. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 9,112 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,405 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Midas Mngmt owns 1.17% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 48,000 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 582,846 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 989,397 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 348,799 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 6,855 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 209,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Limited invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Lc reported 159,685 shares.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 472 shares to 27,638 shares, valued at $28.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.