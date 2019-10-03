Jlb & Associates Lifted Its Icon Plc (ICLR) Position by $2.08 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $884,735 as Shares Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 8.41M shares traded or 0.27% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 301.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 13,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 18,137 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79M, up from 4,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.66. About 257,366 shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 22,604 shares to 26,477 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,097 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 29.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

