Jlb & Associates Has Boosted Packaging (PKG) Holding By $347,490; Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Shorts Up By 4.41%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) had an increase of 4.41% in short interest. IONS’s SI was 12.87M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.41% from 12.32M shares previously. With 640,800 avg volume, 20 days are for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)’s short sellers to cover IONS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 914,586 shares traded. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has risen 43.49% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IONS News: 17/04/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS – CO & IONIS PLAN TO COMMENCE CLINICAL STUDIES FOR AKCEA-TTR-L(R) IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival; 20/04/2018 – Ionis Will Be Responsible for Identification of Antisense Drug Candidates Based on Selected Targets; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PAY IONIS AN UPFRONT LICENSING FEE OF $150 MLN; 08/05/2018 – $AKCA $IONS FDA AdCom BD for Volanesorsen out; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 09/04/2018 – IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AS IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRX ADVANCES, CO MAY RECEIVE UP TO $300 MLN IN ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership

Jlb & Associates Inc increased Packaging Corp (PKG) stake by 4.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc acquired 3,510 shares as Packaging Corp (PKG)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 90,922 shares with $9.04M value, up from 87,412 last quarter. Packaging Corp now has $9.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 950,346 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company has market cap of $9.24 billion. The firm markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. It has a 24.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis.

Among 3 analysts covering Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $8900 target in Monday, July 15 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Stephens.

