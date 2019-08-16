Jlb & Associates Increased Credit Acceptance (CACC) Stake by $699,952 as Market Value Declined; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 3,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Credit Acceptance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $461.8. About 32,322 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $275.27. About 174,576 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting IDXX Put And Call Options For January 2020 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Finishes 2018 Strong – Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX CEO Establishes Wild Cat Conservation Foundation – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,424 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Northeast Investment Management holds 0.04% or 2,211 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 19,881 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 96 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 19,946 shares stake. 14,725 are owned by Natixis Advsr Lp. Kcm Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Harvey Llc stated it has 3.11% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 392,091 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Caxton Associates Lp reported 0.08% stake. Stifel Finance has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Synovus Financial stated it has 2,591 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 7,101 shares in its portfolio.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 21,766 shares to 25,188 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credit Acceptance Named to the 2019 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List for the Fifth Year in a Row – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Credit Acceptance Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Tao Value Reports About Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This is Why T. Rowe Price (TROW) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 468 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 20,204 shares in its portfolio. Eqis reported 2,781 shares. Blair William And Il stated it has 0.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 17,398 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 20 shares. 1,801 were reported by M&T Retail Bank. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 5,318 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 2,245 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company holds 192,804 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc invested in 284,050 shares. Endowment Mngmt Lp stated it has 37,730 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 698 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares to 96,200 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH).