Jlb & Associates Holds Position in Credit Acceptance (CACC); Dowling & Yahnke Has Raised Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $840,811

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 3,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Credit Acceptance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $461.05. About 52,451 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Limited has 12,560 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc reported 61 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bartlett & Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 450 shares. Quantum Cap Management Ltd Nj stated it has 8,456 shares. Blair William & Il holds 11,416 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 9,201 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 773 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 34,475 shares. Lvw Ltd reported 1,349 shares. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 11,681 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.04% or 199,074 shares in its portfolio.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares to 101,697 shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,069 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,873 shares to 104,273 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,651 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Cap has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,868 shares. Essex Co Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blue Fincl Capital holds 1.45% or 19,783 shares. Family Corporation has 27,301 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 22,552 shares stake. 5.43 million were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corp. 274,345 are held by Westpac Bk. Excalibur Mgmt holds 5% or 37,896 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.38% or 18.59 million shares in its portfolio. 5,614 are held by New England Private Wealth Lc. Round Table Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Axa stated it has 1.03 million shares. Papp L Roy stated it has 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Country Club Trust Na reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Central State Bank & Tru stated it has 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).