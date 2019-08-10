Jlb & Associates Has Increased Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Upped Holding by $550,620

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 10,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 43.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 5,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 17,356 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 12,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares to 37,171 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,697 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to Continue to Serve Louisianans Enrolled in Medicaid – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth EPS beats by $0.14, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jabodon Pt accumulated 4,995 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 15,508 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 71,699 shares. Fin Counselors invested in 77,458 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Incorporated stated it has 50,913 shares. Logan Capital holds 25,349 shares. Motco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 454 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Leisure Cap Mgmt has invested 0.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 14,667 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs. Andra Ap invested 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bangor National Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 934 shares. Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP holds 0.64% or 4,777 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.74% or 24,440 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Ltd holds 0.17% or 19,650 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 100 shares. Pitcairn has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Smithfield Trust Company has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,391 shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 17.96M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 2,569 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Japan-based Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 56,959 shares. Boltwood Mgmt owns 9,685 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 8,703 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “This is why large retailers like Amazon, Walmart & Costco wonâ€™t be as impacted by fresh tariffs – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 39,451 shares to 154,282 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,762 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX).