Jlb & Associates Has Lifted Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Lodestar Investment Counsel Increased Position

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 4,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 10,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3846.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 81,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 83,589 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 2,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193.6. About 1.31M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares to 342,069 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,697 shares, and cut its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

