Jlb & Associates Has Boosted Its Credit Acceptance (CACC) Position by $699,952; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Holds Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 6,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 21,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 14,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 982,736 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Credit Acceptance (CACC) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 4,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 3,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Credit Acceptance for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $452.65. About 54,001 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 38,902 shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.18% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 7,316 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 4,136 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 15,412 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Cambridge has invested 0.07% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 404 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. 13D Mgmt invested in 3.52% or 117,532 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 100 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 2,374 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk stated it has 101,239 shares. 22,607 are held by Walleye Trading Lc.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 23,271 shares to 45,606 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 177,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,440 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Citrix says data breach may have affected employees’ dependents – Triangle Business Journal” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix (CTXS) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,032 shares to 101,697 shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) by 17,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,081 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL).

More notable recent Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 29, 2019 : GOOG, GOOGL, CNI, NXPI, SBAC, CLR, YUMC, ARE, MGM, WDC, VNO, CACC – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mastercard (MA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here Are 5 Reasons to Buy Santander Consumer (SC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “McGrath (MGRC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Us Bankshares De holds 20 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd owns 525 shares. New York-based M&T Natl Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Cantillon Limited Liability invested 1.47% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 30,134 are owned by Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,155 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Lc owns 13,496 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 0.23% or 514 shares in its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd Co invested in 0.13% or 580 shares. 4,791 were reported by Jlb & Associate. Abrams Bison Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 24.48% stake. Goodnow Invest Group Llc owns 9.28% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 148,830 shares.