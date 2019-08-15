Jlb & Associates Has Upped Its Expeditors Intl (EXPD) Holding by $576,150; Cognios Capital Increases Holding in Macy S Com Usd0.01 (M)

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (M) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 93,052 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 66,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 19.06M shares traded or 84.94% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Names STORY Founder Rachel Shechtman Brand Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 17/05/2018 – As oil rises, warnings emerge from U.S. retailers; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Paula Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Fincl Officer; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl (EXPD) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 89,480 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 81,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 812,603 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc Class A by 8,276 shares to 21,826 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,646 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares to 96,200 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,067 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 35,800 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.55% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Mitsubishi Ufj Holding Com Ltd owns 150 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Johnson Counsel holds 0.01% or 3,375 shares. Franklin Res invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Atria Invests Ltd Llc holds 10,677 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Comerica Comml Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Westpac Banking Corp invested in 0% or 15,793 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Lc owns 8,276 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 2,785 shares. Conning accumulated 2,702 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

