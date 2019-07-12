Jlb & Associates Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Cipher Capital LP Boosted By $614,240 Its National Instrs (NATI) Position

Jlb & Associates Inc increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) stake by 45.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc acquired 4,968 shares as Unitedhealth Group (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 15,879 shares with $3.93M value, up from 10,911 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group now has $251.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $262.64. About 534,401 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO

Cipher Capital Lp increased National Instrs Corp (NATI) stake by 119.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 13,960 shares as National Instrs Corp (NATI)’s stock declined 9.79%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 25,610 shares with $1.14M value, up from 11,650 last quarter. National Instrs Corp now has $5.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 6,089 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 1.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has 1.3% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 18,115 shares. Ally Fincl accumulated 20,000 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 1.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0.69% or 100,908 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 34,411 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Company owns 351 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.16% or 1,225 shares. Moreover, Central National Bank & Trust And Tru has 1.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.26% or 199,205 shares. Stillwater Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2.4% stake. Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 12,551 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Stock Yards Savings Bank & has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Missouri-based Cutter And Com Brokerage Inc has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Riverpark Mngmt holds 3.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 54,165 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 41,352 shares to 31,919 valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) stake by 14,915 shares and now owns 7,439 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $363,025 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by KODOSKY JEFFREY L, worth $88,940 on Monday, February 4. $88,565 worth of stock was bought by LE DUY LOAN T on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 99,287 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). First Bancshares Of Omaha owns 4,565 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 34,040 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 367,246 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.02% or 17,225 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 406,134 shares. Voya Management Limited Co has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 30,254 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Da Davidson has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Secor Advisors Lp reported 44,765 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 30,100 shares. Zacks Inv Management holds 118,802 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 20,386 shares. 6,496 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.