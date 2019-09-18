Jlb & Associates Decreased Holding in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) by $2.44 Million as Shares Rose; Brahman Capital Has Cut Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $31.29 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 336,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 658,320 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.65M, down from 994,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $93.02. About 342,953 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 16/03/2018 – Heard on the Street — Tiffany Is on the Right Track; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 81,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,611 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 183,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 10,942 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Net $45.7M

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.49 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,840 shares to 79,856 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 465,722 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 3.50 million shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Management Ltd Company reported 7,449 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 127,703 shares. Strs Ohio reported 15,934 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 91,688 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,826 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 218 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc holds 6,651 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 34,929 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 125,782 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% or 17,600 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 1.32 million shares.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Silgan Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLGN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Up 22% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Zacks.com” published on March 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Silgan (SLGN) Rides on Acquisitions, Material Costs High – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Closes 2 Metal Container Manufacturing Facilities – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 602,538 shares to 3.14 million shares, valued at $115.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tiffany & Co (TIF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany pares gain after Hong Kong warning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10M for 26.73 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.