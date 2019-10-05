Jlb & Associates Position in S E I Investments (SEIC) Raised by $333,872; Aureus Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $356,960 as Share Price Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 20,153 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, up from 18,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 1.77M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 5,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 245,846 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79 million, up from 239,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 475,557 shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,600 shares to 99,097 shares, valued at $26.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 81,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,611 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.06% or 47,108 shares in its portfolio. South State has invested 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Franklin Resource reported 0.02% stake. 646,821 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated. Brown Advisory has 13,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Finance Ltd Liability reported 9,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,751 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. Rk Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 4,037 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 601 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 173,251 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,900 shares. First Republic Mgmt has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 9,968 shares.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats on Q2 Earnings as Costs Decline – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SEI Investments Company: A Stock To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2015, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Etsy Inc (ETSY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SEI Names Mark White Managing Director, Senior Business Development Executive of SEI Wealth Platform – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is SEI Investments (SEIC) Down 5.3% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point Trust Services N A reported 29,873 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Jcic Asset invested in 0% or 30 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co owns 120,882 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Covington Inv Advisors holds 12,364 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Hm Payson accumulated 1.56% or 236,024 shares. 20,478 were accumulated by Fil. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.41% or 8,079 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 3,671 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 2,840 shares. 12,199 are owned by Tru Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Company accumulated 3.15% or 26,556 shares. Webster Bancorp N A invested in 3,889 shares. Edmp owns 3.83% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 22,708 shares. Wilkins Counsel Inc invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Estabrook Cap has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $812.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,642 shares to 15,059 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,397 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things You’ll Want to Know About Amgen’s Future – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seeing the Baseline – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cancer Results to Watch at This Weekendâ€™s European Society of Medical Oncology Congress – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.